Presenting Mira Rajput's Ultimate 'Dream Team' Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput’s Instagram profile is a sheer delight. She often shares adorable pictures with her kids and gives inside glimpses into her family shenanigans. On Tuesday, Mira took to her Instagram account to share an uber-cool picture with Shahid and his step-brother Ishaan Khatter. In the photo, the trio is posing in style wearing comfy clothes. Posting the photograph, Mira simply wrote, “Dream Team."

Mira might be away from the limelight of Bollywood but her fandom on social media is no less than any popular actor. A few days back, Mira shared a quirky post on her account, explaining the difference between ‘Zoom Vs Reality’. In the first picture, Mira could be seen smiling while striking a pose for the camera and in the second picture, she sits comfortably on the couch with her leg rested on the table in front of her. The pictures were clicked by Ishaan.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015 and have two children, four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

