MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Presenting Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Presenting Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone channelled their inner Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a new post on social media that seems to be amusing fans to bits.

Share this:

Bollywood’s stunning couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been redefining every notion that goes with marriage. Fans simply love it when DeepVeer engages in cute and fun banters.

On Wednesday, Ranveer posted a caricature image of the couple dressed as Disney’s iconic characters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. We all know via Ranveer’s latest Instagram uploads that he is an overjoyed husband as wife cooks delectable food for him during quarantine.

To match up to their ongoing activities, the artist has suggestively bloated Ranveer’s stomach and given him a large spoon to hold. On the other hand, Deepika is wearing a skirt apron and is given a pepper sprinkler in her hand.

The Bajirao Mastani actor completed his post with a sidesplitting caption that goes, “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (The way to the heart is through the stomach)@deepikapadukone.”

Instagrammers were surprised and entertained to see their beloved couple in an

exceptionally hilarious avatar. Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped laughing loud emoji in the comments.

Sajid Nadiadwala wrote, “Yayeeeee Mrs& Mr.” Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth quipped, “You guys will be a killer duo for a comedy show or a film”.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres