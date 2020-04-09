Presenting Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Bollywood’s stunning couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been redefining every notion that goes with marriage. Fans simply love it when DeepVeer engages in cute and fun banters.

On Wednesday, Ranveer posted a caricature image of the couple dressed as Disney’s iconic characters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. We all know via Ranveer’s latest Instagram uploads that he is an overjoyed husband as wife cooks delectable food for him during quarantine.

To match up to their ongoing activities, the artist has suggestively bloated Ranveer’s stomach and given him a large spoon to hold. On the other hand, Deepika is wearing a skirt apron and is given a pepper sprinkler in her hand.

The Bajirao Mastani actor completed his post with a sidesplitting caption that goes, “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (The way to the heart is through the stomach)@deepikapadukone.”

Instagrammers were surprised and entertained to see their beloved couple in an



exceptionally hilarious avatar. Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped laughing loud emoji in the comments.

Sajid Nadiadwala wrote, “Yayeeeee Mrs& Mr.” Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth quipped, “You guys will be a killer duo for a comedy show or a film”.

