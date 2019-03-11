LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
President Kovind Confers Padma Awards on Mohanlal, Prabhudeva, Shankar Mahadevan

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, actor-choreographer-director Prabhudeva and musician Shankar Mahadevan were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

Legendary actor Kader Khan was posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri. Khan in a Canadian hospital after prolonged illness on December 31 last, 2018. He was 81.

Mohanlal received the Padma Bhushan, while Prabhudeva and Mahadevan were conferred with Padma Shri at a special function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

"It's a great honour. It's a great achievement as an individual, as an actor. It's my 41st year in the film industry so I'm giving all the credit to my colleagues, my family and those who supported me in this beautiful journey," Mohanlal told ANI after receiving the third-highest civilian award for his immense contribution to the Indian cinema.




Prabhudeva took to Twitter to share a picture of himself right after receiving the honour.

"Thanks for all the love you all gave. Your love gave me this award. I dedicate this award to the love you all gave," tweeted Prabhudeva.







The Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country -- are conferred in three categories: the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri.

As many as 112 "inspiring" personalities were selected for this year's Padma awards and their names were announced on the eve of Republic Day this year. The remaining awardees are likely to be conferred the honour at another function to be held on March 16, a Home Ministry official said.

Meanwhile, actor Manoj Bajpayee will receive his Padma Shri when the next set of awards are presented.

Other notable awardees include former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous).

