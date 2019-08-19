Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

President Ram Nath Kovind, Lata Mangeshkar Meet at Her Mumbai Residence; Share Photos on Twitter

While in Mumbai to inaugurate the underground Bunker Museum at the Raj Bhavan, President Kovind also met the iconic singer.

IANS

Updated:August 19, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, Lata Mangeshkar Meet at Her Mumbai Residence; Share Photos on Twitter
President Ram Nath Kovind and Lata Mangeshkar. (Image: Twitter/Lata Mangeshkar)
Loading...

President Ram Nath Kovind met Lata Mangeshkar at her residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The legendary singer said she felt deeply honoured and humbled by the President's visit.

Mangeshkar took to Twitter on Sunday to share a candid photograph of herself chatting with the President. "Namaskar, was deeply honoured and humbled when the President of our country, Shri Ram Nath Kovindji, so gracefully came and met me at my residence. I stand in gratitude. Sir, you make us proud!" she captioned the image.

Kovind also tweeted about his visit to the iconic singer’s house. “Delighted to meet @MangeshkarLata ji at her residence in Mumbai. Conveyed my best wishes for her good health. Lata ji, the pride of India, has sweetened our lives with her soulful melody. She continues to inspire us with her simplicity and grace #PresidentKovind,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site, sharing a picture of the two.

Notably, the President was in the metropolis to inaugurate the underground Bunker Museum at the Raj Bhavan.

Lata Mangeshkar is one of India’s best known and most respected playback singers. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films. The Government of India felicitated her with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989 for her invaluable contributions to music and cinema.

She was awarded India's highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna in 2001.

(With News18 inputs)

