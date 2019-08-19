President Ram Nath Kovind, Lata Mangeshkar Meet at Her Mumbai Residence; Share Photos on Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind met Lata Mangeshkar at her residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The legendary singer said she felt deeply honoured and humbled by the President's visit.

Mangeshkar took to Twitter on Sunday to share a candid photograph of herself chatting with the President. "Namaskar, was deeply honoured and humbled when the President of our country, Shri Ram Nath Kovindji, so gracefully came and met me at my residence. I stand in gratitude. Sir, you make us proud!" she captioned the image.

Namaskar,Was deeply honoured and humbled, when the The President of our country, Shri Ramnath Kovind ji, so gracefully came and met me at my residence. I stand in gratitude. Sir, you make us proud! @rashtrapatibhvn . pic.twitter.com/ht3ZaacYDK — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 18, 2019

नमस्कार.आज भारत के राष्ट्रपति आदरणीय श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी,उनकी पत्नी श्रीमती सविता कोविंद जी और कन्या स्वाति कोविंद जी तथा महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल सी विद्यासागर राव जी और उनकी पत्नी विनोदा राव जी और महाराष्ट्र के शिक्षामंत्री श्री विनोद तावडे जी ने हमारे घर आकर हमें कृत-कृत किया. pic.twitter.com/vso6Xc17qj — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 18, 2019

Kovind also tweeted about his visit to the iconic singer’s house. “Delighted to meet @MangeshkarLata ji at her residence in Mumbai. Conveyed my best wishes for her good health. Lata ji, the pride of India, has sweetened our lives with her soulful melody. She continues to inspire us with her simplicity and grace #PresidentKovind,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site, sharing a picture of the two.

Delighted to meet @MangeshkarLata ji at her residence in Mumbai. Conveyed my best wishes for her good health. Lata ji, the pride of India, has sweetened our lives with her soulful melody. She continues to inspire us with her simplicity and grace #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/CnwjhJhzXT — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 18, 2019

Notably, the President was in the metropolis to inaugurate the underground Bunker Museum at the Raj Bhavan.

President Kovind inaugurated the underground Bunker Museum at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The British-era bunker was discovered in 2016 and has 13 rooms such as Shell Store, Gun Shell, Cartridge Store and Central Artillery Store. It will be opened to the public later this year. pic.twitter.com/j1AtsEmdYL — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 18, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar is one of India’s best known and most respected playback singers. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films. The Government of India felicitated her with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989 for her invaluable contributions to music and cinema.

She was awarded India's highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna in 2001.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.