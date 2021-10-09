'Prettiest Lady': Pakistani Actor Sadia Khan After Meeting Aishwarya Rai in Dubai

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after wowing everyone during her ramp walk at the Paris Fashion Week, flew to Dubai this week for work. After wrapping her Paris commitment, she is now busy in Dubai where she also took part in a charity event, “Stand Up", organised by L’Oréal. The actor spread awareness and raised her voice against street harassment during the L’Oréal event.

After attending the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went on the streets to explore the city, where she bumped into Pakistani actress Sadia Khan, who clicked a selfie with her favourite Indian star.

Sharing the selfie on her Instagram handle, Sadia praised Aishwarya and wrote,

“Just bumped into the most prettiest and humbled lady on this earth #aishwariyarai @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb P.S I glanced down on my feet for a second when she said God bless you, you are beautiful. Hayeeee now I know I am Beautiful ”

The post saw many positive comments for both the actors. Many praised Aishwarya for her humbleness and positive attitude.

In the shared picture, Aishwarya is seen in simple attire, wearing a pink jacket, black face mask while leaving her hair open.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan film after a long break from the film industry. The multi-starrer movie will hit the screens in summer 2022. The music for the film is given by A.R. Rahman. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Nizhalgal Ravi, Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Prabhu.

For the unversed, Aishwariya has earlier worked with Mani Ratnam in films like Tamil film Iruvar, Guru, and Raavana. The actor recently also shared an update regarding her upcoming film. She shared a poster of the film and informed us that the team has wrapped the shoot.

