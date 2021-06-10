Previous Bigg Boss Winners and What They are Currently Doing

It was only recently that Bigg Boss season 14 was trending and fans were rejoicing Rubina Dilaik‘s win. But a few months down the line, the buzz has already been created about the next season of the reality show as several celebrities are being approached for participating. While nothing has been confirmed on that front, let us take a look at the previous Bigg Boss winners and where they are now.

Bigg Boss 1- Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame was the winner of the very first season of this popular reality show. He was last seen in Kanu Behl’s 2020 film Agra.

Bigg Boss 2- Ashutosh Kaushik

Before winning the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008, Ashutosh Kaushik had bagged the first prize in the fifth season of MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0. After an unsuccessful stint in Bollywood, he is reportedly a proud owner of a restaurant now.

Bigg Boss 3- Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh who had won the 3rd season of Bigg Boss in 2009 made his debut in showbiz in 1994. He is also known for his roles in films like Housefull, Son of Sardaar, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and the television show Jai Veer Hanuman. He is currently inactive.

Bigg Boss 4- Shweta Tiwari

Television actress Shweta Tiwari was already a popular name before winning Bigg Boss, for her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s famous show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After Bigg Boss, she appeared in several television shows and a couple of films and continues to be one of the most famous names in the industry. She is currently shooting for the 11th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Bigg Boss 5- Juhi Parmar

Before Bigg Boss, Juhi Parmar had cemented her name in the industry with the television show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan where she played the titular character. She can be seen in the daily soap opera Hamari Wali Good News that is presently airing on Zee TV.

Bigg Boss 6- Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia is best known for her character Komolika Majumdar in the daily soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She reappeared as a guest in the 8th and 13th season of the show. In 2019, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

Bigg Boss 7- Gauahar Khan

After her stint in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, Gauahar Khan was seen in films like Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Begum Jaan. Gauahar is also known for performing on songs Jhalla Walla and Chokra Jawaan from the film Ishaqzaade, and Parda Parda from Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. She was last seen in Hotstar’s web series titled, The Office.

Bigg Boss 8- Gautam Gulati

Gautami Gulati appeared in the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum after his win in Bigg Boss. He was last seen in Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and is gearing up for his next release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Bigg Boss 9- Prince Narula

Before winning Bigg Boss season 9, Prince Narula had already won the reality shows MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8. He also bagged the lead role in Badho Bahu and was a part of Naagin 3. In 2019, he won the 9th season of Nach Baliye along with Yuvika Chaudhary.

Bigg Boss 10- Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar was one of the commoners in the show. He defeated former MTV presenter and model Bani J to emerge as the winner. After Bigg Boss, he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

Bigg Boss 11- Shipla Shinde

Shilpa Shinde is popularly known for her role in the comedy television show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! While in the house, she continuously made headlines for her banter with fellow roommate and first runner up actress Hina Khan.

Bigg Boss 12- Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar Ibrahim won the 12th season defeating cricketer S. Sreesanth. Later, she bagged the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Grover.

Bigg Boss 13- Sidharth Shukla

Popular television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the 13th season by defeating Asim Riaz. Even before the show, he was a well-known face for the show Balika Vadhu. Sidharth made his Bollywood debut in 2014, with the romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. While in the house, there was a hint of romance between him and his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. He can currently be seen in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3.

Bigg Boss 14- Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik was already a household name for playing the character of Radhikaa in the show Choti Bahu. Rubina was one of the most popular and loved participants of the house, which also had her husband Abhinav Shukla. She is currently seen on Colors TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she plays the role of a trans woman. The show has recently completed 5 years.

