Prey Actress Amber Midthunder: Felt the Responsibility of Representing the Comanche People

The popular Predator franchise is set for an action-packed return with its all-new thriller film Prey, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, on October 7. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, Prey, available in Hindi and English, is a vicious and terrifying showdown between various predators with a gripping narrative and representation of the Comanche tribe.

Set in 1719 in the Northern Great Plains in North America, it follows the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled Comanche healer and warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so she sets out to prove herself a worthy hunter when danger threatens her camp.

Featuring Amber Midthunder, debutant Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the predators, Prey is the fifth mainstream film in the franchise and serves as an intriguing prequel. The film provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche world at the height of the Comanche Empire and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to the experience of its Indigenous peoples.

Amber Midthunder plays Naru (nah-doo), a fierce and highly skilled Comanche warrior raised in the shadow of the legendary hunters who roamed the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her band and faces the supreme test when the prey she stalks and ultimately confronts turns out to be an alien Predator. Smart, confident, and resourceful, she is familiar with every inch of the surrounding landscape and its natural predators.

Talking about her role, Midthunder said Naru means “fight” in Comanche, which is more than appropriate for this character. “She has strong ideas and opinions about things, her future, and her life. Her wants are quite different than others would assign to her or imagine for her.”

Getting cast in the film has been especially memorable for Midthunder, who said, “I’m Sahiya Nakoda, so to film on Nakoda land was a really cool experience for me. To be there, and to be near people who are from my tribe or who are from tribes similar to mine, has been an amazing experience. I felt the responsibility of representing the Comanche people in terms of being a warrior…it is a strong warrior society. I had the opportunity to talk to a group of Comanche youth, and they really wanted to be represented on screen as Comanche strong.”

Along with Jhane Myers, the film has been produced by John Davis and Marty Ewing with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.

