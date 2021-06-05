Pride Month: Game of Thrones Actress Sophie Turner Hints She Is Bisexual

Game of Thrones actress and Priyanka Chopra‘s sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, recently turned heads when she hinted that she might be a ‘bi-sexual’. Turner, who is married to singer Joe Jonas, brother of Nick Jonas, on Friday celebrated pride month by posting a picture on Instagram Stories and said, “Time isn’t straight and neither am I."

Pride month is celebrated in the United States in June in support of the LGBTQ community which is yet to find a dignified place in society.

The 25-year-old actress, in her social media post, put out several stickers like “move, I am gay" and “bi pride".

A fan account of Turner re-shared her post on Twitter.

However, the netizens were in awe of Turner over her explosive revelation, and shared some hilarious responses.

Sophie Turner coming out as bi during pride month 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/37pNo9ipQO— Hollie Greene (@hdgreene) June 5, 2021

WAS NOBODY GOING TO TELL ME THAT SOPHIE TURNER IS BI??!?!?!?— SELENA (@messybunren) June 5, 2021

Many of her followers also expressed shock over her pride month post.

learning Sophie Turner might be bi from a tiktok pic.twitter.com/aSdSL0IVfk— little special™ (@dollbunyan) June 5, 2021

did sophie turner just came out??— rose ★ (@beauvoirxx) June 5, 2021

During an interview with Rolling Stone ahead of the Game of Thrones series Finale in 2019, the actress had said she loves a soul not a gender, and that she knows this after meeting “enough" girls and boys in her life. The 25-year-old also revealed that she was “fully prepared" to be single for life, but added, “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know."

After dating Joe for several years, the couple married in May 2019 in Las Vegas. She gave birth to their daughter Villa Jonas in June 2020.

Turner rose to worldwide fame for her role as Sansa Stark in the US fantasy drama Game of Thrones. The TV epic ran for eight seasons from April 2011 to May 2019.

Besides Game of Thrones, Turner is also known for portraying Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise.

She has recently signed on for the HBO Max limited TV series Staircase which follows the real-life death of Kathleen Peterson. The 25-year-old will essay the role of Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson’s adopted daughters.

