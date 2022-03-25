‘Pride Of Indian Cinema’: Audience Gives Its Verdict As SS Rajamoli’s RRR Gets 9.2 Rating on IMDb

After much delays, SS Rajamoli’s directorial RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) released in theatres today, March 25 and while the first day has not yet concluded - movie review websites are flooded with extremely positive reviews for the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer film. The audience has given a big thumbs up to the film, as the period-action drama is currently enjoying a massive 9.2 rating on the entertainment portal, IMDb.

Calling the film as “pride of Indian cinema&," a netizen has rated RRR - 9/10 and has called it “Mind-blowing, Charan, Tarak performances are top-notch, I think they gave their career-best performance." From VFX, Music, to Production design and everything, people are smitten by the magic Rajamoli has created on the big screen.

Another rated the movie 10/10 and his review reads, “RRR bleeds SS Rajamouli in every frame from the action to dance to the dialogue. “He applauded the editing and cinematography of the film but stated that the only bad thing about the film is the songs are not as good as his other movies. “SS Rajamoli a filmmaker who hasn&’t lost his roots," a third wrote in his review.

Another reviewer has summed RRR in possibly the best way, “Old wine in a grandeur, expensive bottle." As the abbreviation RRR stands for Rise, Roar, Revolt, a review on the entertainment portal reads, the film “will ROAR in many occasions, portrays REVOLT at the right moments and the flag will RISE high when FIRE meets WATER."

The audience has particularly impressed with the duo of Charan and NTR, the two have indeed left the movie-goers spellbound.

If you are planning to give it a watch, Rajamouli’s directorial, ‘RRR’ is a fictional story inspired by the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records of what happened in the lives of the mentioned freedom fighters, when they were away from their homes.

