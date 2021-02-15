Prima Facie Case Found Against Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Singh, Says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court today observed that there was "a prima facie" case against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh in the FIR registered by the Mumbai Police on the basis of Rhea Chakraborty's complaint. The court has, however, quashed the FIR against SSR's other sister Meetu Singh.

Rhea Chakraborty, in her complaint, had alleged that a medical prescription was illegally obtained from a Delhi-based doctor and that had led to the late actor consuming strong medication without consulting the doctor.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik observed that there was strong evidence against Priyanka Singh for which the investigation needs to continue. Her lawyer has, however, said they will now approach the Supreme Court. On October 6, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters had filed a petition through advocate Madhav Thorat in the Bombay High Court, seeking that the FIR filed against them by the Mumbai Police be quashed.

Reacting to the verdict, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde said, "We are satisfied with the verdict. It appears ultimately that Rhea Chakraborty's cry for justice and truth has prevailed."

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14 last year. His father KK Singh later lodged a case of abetment of suicide and cheating against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

The CBI is conducting a probe into the case. After registration of FIR against Sushant’s sisters, the Bandra police forwarded the case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation, as per directions of the Supreme Court which had said all cases pertaining to the death of SSR shall be probed by the CBI.