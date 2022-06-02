Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls Up Ilaiyaraaja to Wish Him on Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called up iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja to wish him on his birthday, official sources said, as reported by PTI. Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed music mostly for Tamil films, turned 79 today, June 2. Admired for his fusion of western touch with traditional Indian music, he has been behind some of the most memorable and pioneering film works. On this special day, social media is filled with wishes for the music maestro, who has composed more than 7,000 songs and has performed at over 20,000 concerts.

Meanwhile, it was being reported that Ilaiyaraaja has planned a special gift for his fans on his birthday. He will be performing in a grand concert to be held in Coimbatore. The details of this grand concert were shared on Twitter by Ilaiyaraaja Music N Management. The concert will start from 06:30 pm onwards at Codissia Ground, Coimbatore. The same details were also shared on Twitter by Ilaiyaraaja.

One of the renowned music composers of the Tamil Industry, Ilaiyaraaja had started his journey with the film Annakili. Annakili narrated the story of a teacher struggling in the process of caring for his mother and sister. After this film, there was no stopping in Ilaiyaraaja.

He went on to compose songs for over 1500 films in his career. Ilaiyaraaja is the recipient of several awards like the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, and the Filmfare award for his soulful music. He is also a three-time winner of the Kerala State Film Award.

Recently, he also collaborated with Netflix for their series Stranger Things Season 4.

(With PTI inputs)

