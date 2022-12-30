Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away, Kangana Ranaut Offers Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away early Friday morning, aged 99. She was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. On this unfortunate event, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to offer condolences.

Sharing a photo of PM Modi with his late mother, the actress wrote in Hindi, “May God give PM patience and peace in this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Take a look:

The Prime Minister has left for Ahmedabad on Friday, as per sources.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is directing her film Emergence. Besides directing it, she will also be playing the role of the late Indian PM Indira Gandhi. She is also producing Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s Tiku Weds Sheru.

