CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#HeerabenModi
Home » News » Movies » Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away, Kangana Ranaut Offers Condolences
1-MIN READ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away, Kangana Ranaut Offers Condolences

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 07:54 IST

Mumbai, India

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early Friday morning, aged 99.

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early Friday morning, aged 99.

Kangana Ranaut shared an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his late mother and offered condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away early Friday morning, aged 99. She was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. On this unfortunate event, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to offer condolences.

Sharing a photo of PM Modi with his late mother, the actress wrote in Hindi, “May God give PM patience and peace in this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Take a look:

RELATED NEWS

The Prime Minister has left for Ahmedabad on Friday, as per sources.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is directing her film Emergence. Besides directing it, she will also be playing the role of the late Indian PM Indira Gandhi. She is also producing Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s Tiku Weds Sheru.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Kangana Ranaut
  3. Narendra Modi
first published:December 30, 2022, 07:54 IST
last updated:December 30, 2022, 07:54 IST
Read More