Prime Minister Thanks Bollywood Celebrities for Contributing to PM-CARES Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked all Bollywood celebrities for contributing to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said, “India’s stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness as well as in contributing to PM-CARES”.

India’s stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness as well as in contributing to PM-CARES. Thanks @nanagpatekar, @AjayDevgnFilms, @TheAaryanKartik and @TheShilpaShetty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

In another tweet, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar for extending their hand.

“Every effort counts, every contribution matters. I thank leading film personalities @MadhuriDixit, @bhumipednekar, @ayushmannk, @aliaa08, @karanjohar for supporting PM-CARES. By being proactive and taking right precautions we have to overcome COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona,” PM Modi tweeted.

Every effort counts, every contribution matters. I thank leading film personalities @MadhuriDixit, @bhumipednekar, @ayushmannk, @aliaa08, @karanjohar for supporting PM-CARES.



By being proactive and taking right precautions we have to overcome COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Thanking singers Guru Randhawa, Badshah and actor Ranvir Shorey, PM Modi wrote, “People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-CARES. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19. I thank @Its_Badshah, @RanvirShorey and @GuruOfficial for contributing to PM-CARES. This will encourage research on defeating Coronavirus”.

People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-CARES. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19.



I thank @Its_Badshah, @RanvirShorey and @GuruOfficial

for contributing to PM-CARES. This will encourage research on defeating Coronavirus. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Other celebrities have also donated to the emergency relief fund, and they include Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra.

In India, the novel coronavirus has gripped over 1,300 people so far.

Follow @News18Movies for more