Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar's Battle Over The Night Manger Leaves Fans In Splits

A social media battle recently broke out between streaming giants Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar. Fans were in for a surprise and a lot of witty banter between the two streaming companies. It all began when Prime Video posted about the British television series, The Night Manager, which has been streaming on its platform since 2016. A day before the adopted version was set to make its debut on Disney+Hotstar, Prime Video posted some stills from the original show with the caption, “Do yourself a favour and watch this riveting thriller already!” They also used the hashtag The Night Manager On Prime.

Little did they know that their arch-rival, Disney+Hotstar, was ready to pounce on this glorious opportunity. They commented back showing off their witty sense of humour when they suggested that people could watch the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager in Hindi. There will be no need of travelling to a parallel universe. They wrote, “Or watch it in Hindi without going to a parallel universe. The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur is coming to us on Friday."

This playful dig earned them a retort from Prime Video which said, “But we’ve been watching a lot of Farzi content lately. The Night (Social Media) Manager." This remark made reference to its newly launched web series Farzi, directed by Raj and DK and starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Senthupathi.

This playful banter ignited a social media debate, causing a stir among fans. Fans wrote humorous comments on the post after they noticed this argument between the two streaming platforms. One user said, “Prime Video (India) savage as always (laughing emoticons)," while another said, “Prime vs. Hotstar," adding laughing emojis at the end.

Another user expressed his surprise and wrote, “Who are those people who haven’t heard about this classic action thriller even after 7 years of its release?" Prime Video took notice of this and replied, “It's never too late to discover real tasteful thrillers." While there was another user who asserted, “I like this one. Obviously" and the streaming platform replied, “Someone has a true taste for genuine art."

Tom Hiddleston played Jonathan Pine in the original series, which was directed by Academy Award–winning director Susanne Bier. Pine is a former British Army soldier and the night manager of a posh hotel in Cairo. Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood, and Elizabeth Debicki were also featured in the series. The 2016 series took home two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, the Indian adaptation is directed by Sandeep Modi and stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditya Roy Kapur. It also marks Kapur&rsquo’s OTT web series debut.

