Emmy Awards 2018: Here's the Complete List of Winners

The 70th annual Emmy awards are taking place in Los Angeles, with usual favorites Game of Thrones, Saturday Night Live and The Handmaid's Tale leading the hunt for trophies, at least when it comes for nominations.The awards were hosted by SNL cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost, who began the ceremony with a musical number, celebrating Hollywood's (lack of) diversity.As the awards started coming in, Amazon Prime Original Series The Marvellous Mrs Maisel picked up several early wins in the comedy categories, as did Bill Hader's dark action-comedy Barry.Peter Dinklage won Outstanding Supporting Actor in Drama for his now iconic portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, while Matthew Rhys won Outstanding Actor, Drama Series for his work in The Americans. Claire Foy won Outstanding Actress, Drama for her final turn as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown, while Thandie Newton took home Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama for her robot role in Westworld.As expected, Game of Thrones walked away with Outstanding Drama Series, while The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won Outstanding Comedy. All in all, it was a big night for the stars, while an even bigger night for HBO and Netflix, who ended up tying at the lead with 23 wins each.Here is the full winners list:"Game of Thrones""The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel""The Assassination of Gianni Versace: An American Crime Story""Last Week Tonight with John Oliver""Saturday Night Live""RuPaul's Drag Race"Claire Foy, "The Crown"Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, "The Americans"Thandie Newton"Westworld"Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"Glenn Weiss, The OscarsJohn Mulaney, "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City"Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"Regina King, "Seven Seconds"Ryan Murphy, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"Jeff Daniels, "Godless"Merritt Wever, "Godless"Bill Hader, "Barry"Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Henry Winkler, "Barry"