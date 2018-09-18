English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emmy Awards 2018: Here's the Complete List of Winners
The awards were hosted by SNL cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost, who began the ceremony with a musical number, celebrating Hollywood's (lack of) diversity.
70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2018 - The cast poses backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series award for "Game of Thrones." REUTERS/Mike Blake
The 70th annual Emmy awards are taking place in Los Angeles, with usual favorites Game of Thrones, Saturday Night Live and The Handmaid's Tale leading the hunt for trophies, at least when it comes for nominations.
The awards were hosted by SNL cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost, who began the ceremony with a musical number, celebrating Hollywood's (lack of) diversity.
As the awards started coming in, Amazon Prime Original Series The Marvellous Mrs Maisel picked up several early wins in the comedy categories, as did Bill Hader's dark action-comedy Barry.
Peter Dinklage won Outstanding Supporting Actor in Drama for his now iconic portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, while Matthew Rhys won Outstanding Actor, Drama Series for his work in The Americans. Claire Foy won Outstanding Actress, Drama for her final turn as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown, while Thandie Newton took home Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama for her robot role in Westworld.
As expected, Game of Thrones walked away with Outstanding Drama Series, while The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won Outstanding Comedy. All in all, it was a big night for the stars, while an even bigger night for HBO and Netflix, who ended up tying at the lead with 23 wins each.
Here is the full winners list:
Outstanding drama series
"Game of Thrones"
Outstanding comedy series
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Outstanding limited series
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: An American Crime Story"
Outstanding variety talk series
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
Outstanding variety sketch series
"Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding reality competition series
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, "The Americans"
Supporting actress in a drama series
Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
Supporting actor in a drama series
Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
Outstanding director for a variety special
Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Outstanding writing for a variety special
John Mulaney, "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City"
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie
Regina King, "Seven Seconds"
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Ryan Murphy, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Jeff Daniels, "Godless"
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series
Merritt Wever, "Godless"
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Outstanding writing for a comedy
Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Outstanding director for a comedy
Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
