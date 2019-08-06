Prince Charles 'Offered' a Cameo in Bond 25 After Visiting the Film Set of Daniel Craig-starrer

Daniel Craig recently had a special royal visitor on the set of Bond 25 movie when Britain’s Prince Charles made a surprise appearance at Pinewood Studios, where the new 007 film is currently being shot.

Charles, 70, met Craig, who plays the fictional British secret agent for the fifth time in the “Bond 25” production, plus Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris, who portray secret service head “M” and secretary Moneypenny, respectively.

And if a recent report in The Sun is to be believed, Prince Charles has been offered the opportunity to appear in Bond 25. The idea is said to have originated after Britain's heir to the throne visited the film's set.

“They loved the buzz around the Queen’s appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that,” a source told The Sun.

“He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it.”

If the cameo comes off, he wouldn't be the first royal to appear on screen alongside Bond. In 2012, the Queen Elizabeth II appeared accompanied Daniel Craig's James Bond in a short clip filmed for London's opening of the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, during the visit celebrating the franchise’s contribution to Britain’s film industry, Craig and Fiennes showed Prince Charles inside M’s office and he watched a scene being filmed on monitors. Craig also showed the royal two of Bond’s famed Aston Martin cars.

Charles is a patron of both the British Film Institute and Britain’s intelligence services.

Known under its working title Bond 25, the yet unnamed film, directed by American Cary Joji Fukunaga, is set for release in April 2020.

