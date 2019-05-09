English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prince Harry and Meghan Introduces Baby Archie: 10 Times When Duke and Duchess of Sussex Broke Royal Rules
Let’s have a look at 10 times when Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke royal rules.
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their first child together on May 6, named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. While the British Royal Family, with Queen Elizabeth II as their head, has royal rules and traditions for every and anything, Meghan and Prince Harry are known for breaking royal protocols.
Recently, the new parents declined to release details about the birth of Archie, Baby Sussex, breaking another royal rule of inviting government ministers and courtiers into the birthing suite. Not just this, unlike other royals, the Duchess of Sussex took her own time before coming out in public with the baby.
However, this is not the first time that and the former Suits actress has broken a royal protocol. Let’s have a look at 10 times when Prince Harry and Meghan made it different for them.
1. When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex became the first American, divorced and biracial woman to marry into The Royal family
Not only is Meghan an American woman, but she's also a divorcée. Born to a white father and African-American mother, the Duchess of Sussex was the first biracial marrying into Britain's Royal Family.
2. When Meghan didn’t wear nude stockings at her engagement photocall
In her first official photocall with Prince Harry announcing their engagement, Duchess of Sussex Meghan opted to go out without stockings, breaking a royal protocol.
3. When she celebrated Christmas with the Royal family before her marriage
A royal rule dictates that only spouses of royals can attend the Queen's festivities at her private estate in Norfolk on Christmas. However, Prince Harry and Meghan broke this rule, with the former's then-fiancée Meghan becoming the first one to do so.
4. When Meghan did not shy away from PDA at official engagements
While there's no official rule restricting PDA, royals usually refrain from holding hands or wrapping their arms around each other on engagements. However, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, publicly held hands with Prince Harry on almost all royal engagements.
5. When Meghan preferred a messy bun
Royals do not let their hair loose in public, but Meghan went for a more casual look when the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry visited a radio station and Northern Ireland.
6. When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, signed a 10-year-old girl's autograph book
Royals aren't allowed to sign autographs for security reasons, making their signatures safe from being forged. However, Duchess Meghan not only signed a 10-year-old’s autograph book, but she has also clicked pictures with girls and hugged them at public meetings.
7. When Meghan decided to walk down the aisle all by herself
Meghan escorted herself down the first half of the aisle before the Quire. Meghan was later joined by Prince Charles. Traditionally, the bride’s father gives his daughter away to his new son-in-law.
8. When Prince Harry and Meghan had a lemon cake at their wedding
Traditionally at royal weddings, guests are served fruitcake. However, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry decided to go for a lemon and elderflower cake, breaking the royal tradition.
9. When Meghan and Prince Harry opted for a weekend wedding
The last few royal weddings took place during working days as it is a national holiday in the United Kingdom. Breaking that tradition, Meghan and Harry held their special day on a Saturday.
10. When Meghan wore all back
The colour black is a no-no among royals. The Duchess of Sussex, however, wears black most of the time.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Recently, the new parents declined to release details about the birth of Archie, Baby Sussex, breaking another royal rule of inviting government ministers and courtiers into the birthing suite. Not just this, unlike other royals, the Duchess of Sussex took her own time before coming out in public with the baby.
However, this is not the first time that and the former Suits actress has broken a royal protocol. Let’s have a look at 10 times when Prince Harry and Meghan made it different for them.
1. When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex became the first American, divorced and biracial woman to marry into The Royal family
Not only is Meghan an American woman, but she's also a divorcée. Born to a white father and African-American mother, the Duchess of Sussex was the first biracial marrying into Britain's Royal Family.
2. When Meghan didn’t wear nude stockings at her engagement photocall
In her first official photocall with Prince Harry announcing their engagement, Duchess of Sussex Meghan opted to go out without stockings, breaking a royal protocol.
3. When she celebrated Christmas with the Royal family before her marriage
A royal rule dictates that only spouses of royals can attend the Queen's festivities at her private estate in Norfolk on Christmas. However, Prince Harry and Meghan broke this rule, with the former's then-fiancée Meghan becoming the first one to do so.
4. When Meghan did not shy away from PDA at official engagements
While there's no official rule restricting PDA, royals usually refrain from holding hands or wrapping their arms around each other on engagements. However, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, publicly held hands with Prince Harry on almost all royal engagements.
5. When Meghan preferred a messy bun
Royals do not let their hair loose in public, but Meghan went for a more casual look when the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry visited a radio station and Northern Ireland.
6. When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, signed a 10-year-old girl's autograph book
Royals aren't allowed to sign autographs for security reasons, making their signatures safe from being forged. However, Duchess Meghan not only signed a 10-year-old’s autograph book, but she has also clicked pictures with girls and hugged them at public meetings.
7. When Meghan decided to walk down the aisle all by herself
Meghan escorted herself down the first half of the aisle before the Quire. Meghan was later joined by Prince Charles. Traditionally, the bride’s father gives his daughter away to his new son-in-law.
8. When Prince Harry and Meghan had a lemon cake at their wedding
Traditionally at royal weddings, guests are served fruitcake. However, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry decided to go for a lemon and elderflower cake, breaking the royal tradition.
9. When Meghan and Prince Harry opted for a weekend wedding
The last few royal weddings took place during working days as it is a national holiday in the United Kingdom. Breaking that tradition, Meghan and Harry held their special day on a Saturday.
10. When Meghan wore all back
The colour black is a no-no among royals. The Duchess of Sussex, however, wears black most of the time.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- Mumbai Police Tweets Awareness Message Citing Liverpool’s Fourth Goal Against Barcelona
- IPL 2019 | Five Bowlers Who Troubled Batsmen with Express Pace
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results