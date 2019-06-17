Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release New Photo of Baby Archie on Father's Day, See Here

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, released a new photograph of their six-week-old son Archie on Father's Day. Just as they did last month on Mother's Day, Meghan and Harry took to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

The sepia-toned photo, posted on the Royal couple's Instagram feed, showed the baby cradled in Prince Harry's arms and can be seen reaching out to grab ahold of one of his fingers.

"Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex! © SussexRoyal," the caption read.

On Mother’s Day, the royal couple shared a photo of their’s son’s adorable feet being lovingly cradled by his mother.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you,” the caption read.

Meghan Markle, an American actress who married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and gained the title of Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to Archie on May 6.

Harry and Meghan were among members of the royal family to attend an annual military parade in honour of Queen Elizabeth earlier this month- Meghan’s first official royal engagement since the birth of Archie.

Follow @News18Movies for more