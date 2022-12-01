Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries Trailer Leaves Netizens Divided; Here's Why

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Netflix caused a huge buzz when reports of the streaming giant making a docuseries about the royal couple hit the headlines. Supporters and critics alike have been eagerly waiting for this exclusive release. While there were reports of Meghan and Prince Harry wanting to postpone the release due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix has now sent expectations through the roof as they have released the teaser of Harry & Meghan.

In the teaser, one can see several black-and-white pictures that capture the life and love story of Harry and Meghan. The sequence of images is arranged with the backdrop of sombre piano music. The short clip also has a voice snippet in which the interviewer is heard asking, “Why did you want to do this documentary?" To this, Prince Harry replies that “No one knows what’s happening behind closed doors." Later, Meghan is also heard rhetorically asking, “When stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?" The teaser has certain shots of the Prince and Princess of Wales too.

Soon after the teaser was released, it left netizens divided. While some people were sympathetic towards the couple, others accuse them of doing anything for the ‘spotlight’. One user said, “Look what happened to his mom. Can you blame him for protecting his wife and kids?" Another user wrote, “When it seems like the whole world is against you, but you have each other." “For two people who wanted out of the spotlight they sure find ways to profit from the camera," one commented.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan garnered a lot of flak when they decided to give up their Royal titles and move to Canada. Reportedly, they took the decision due to tension between them and the other members of the British royal family.

Later in 2021, in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple alleged that Prince Charles stopped taking Prince Harry’s calls after he resigned from royal duties. Not just this, but Meghan had also claimed that Kate Middleton made her cry during her wedding week.

