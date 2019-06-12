English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prince Harry Gifted Meghan Markle an Eternity Ring, Here's What It Means
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended the annual military parade in honour of Queen Elizabeth, known as the Trooping of the Colour.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Last week on Saturday, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended the annual military parade in honour of Queen Elizabeth, known as the Trooping of the Colour. Notably, it was Meghan’s first official royal engagement since the birth of her and Harry’s son Archie.
The parade has been marking the official birthday of the reigning British monarch for more than 260 years. This year, it featured more than 1,400 soldiers, nearly 300 horses and 400 musicians, concluded with a fly-past by Britain’s Royal Air Force.
While their fans couldn't get a glimpse of the royal baby, Meghan‘s stunning new ring which she wore alongside her wedding band and engagement ring caught the eye of fans. The ring was spotted when the Duchess of Sussex took off her gloves to wave at the crowd on her ride to Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Turns out, it is her eternity ring- an anniversary gift by her husband reports People.
For the unversed, eternity rings are customarily gifted after a landmark event, for instance, the birth of a child or a wedding anniversary. They are said to usually covered in diamonds in an infinite loop around the band. Before this, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge gifted an eternity ring to his wife Kate Middleton after the two welcomed Prince George, their first child together.
Meghan Markle, an American actress who married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and gained the title of Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to Archie on May 6.
Meghan Markle, an American actress who married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and gained the title of Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to Archie on May 6.
