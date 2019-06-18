What Happened Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour Parade?
The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex seemed to have an altercation during their first public appearance after their son Archie’s birth.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Image: Twitter)
It looks like not all is well between new parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. On June 8, the two attended the Trooping the Colour parade, an annual celebration to mark the Queen's birthday. It was notably their first public appearance after their son Archie’s birth.
However, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex seemed to have an altercation on the Buckingham Palace balcony from where they were seeing the celebrations along with the rest of the royal family, including the Queen herself.
In videos of the parade that have since gone viral, Meghan—who was standing in front of Harry—can be seen turning around to talk to him but he quickly shuts her off, asking her turn around again and resume her original position. This cold gesture on his part seemingly left Meghan teary eyed.
Prince Harry telling Meghan Markle to turn around at #TroopingOfTheColour #megxit #sussexsquad pic.twitter.com/yWlwF2n2yB— “is he nice?” (@justmythorts) June 8, 2019
Although lip reading experts have pointed out that Harry was telling Meghan to turn around because the parade was about to start, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams called it an "unhappy exchange". "One of the important characteristics of being royal is to ensure that public appearances go off smoothly," Fitzwilliams told Insider.
"In an era where social media, lip readers and long range cameras ensure nothing public is hidden, it is more important than ever. In this instance it certainly seems that there was an unhappy exchange. Let us hope it was not symptomatic of anything other than a misunderstanding, but the Buckingham Palace balcony is not the place to draw attention to such things," he added.
