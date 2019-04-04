Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Guinness World Record by Hitting Fastest 1 Million Followers on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, launched their own official Instagram account on Tuesday. They named their account as @sussexroyal.Touted as the latest step in the creation of their own household ahead of the birth of their first child this Spring, it seems no one can match the allure of a youthful royal couple, not even film celebrities or pop idols.A day after their Instagram debut, Guinness World Records said that the new Instagram account opened by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is the fastest-ever to gain 1 million followers. The account was followed by more than 1 million users in under six hours, easily beating a record held by Korean pop sensation Kang Daniel.At the time of writing this article, the followers count reached 3.2 million.Previously, the couple shared photos on the account run by Kensington Palace which included photos of activities of Harry’s elder brother Prince William and his family.Last month, it was announced that as well as moving from London to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate to the west of the capital, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Harry and Meghan are formally known, would be hiring an entirely new communications staff.“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” the royal couple captioned their first post.Another post focused on creating awareness around mental health space.Apparently, the interest in the account has likely been spurred by the fact that Meghan is expected to give birth in late April or early May.(With inputs from agencies)