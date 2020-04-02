MOVIES

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Hire Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Ex-bodyguards: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently gave up their positions as senior members of the English Royal family, will be reportedly hiring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ex bodyguards for protection in USA.

Days after Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle signed off from their official Instagram account “Sussex Royal”, reports are making rounds that the couple has shortlisted two firms, whose bodyguards have worked for celebrities like Madonna, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Harry and Meghan, who were earlier planning to reside in Canada, have finally decided to start the new chapter of their lives in the US. According to a Daily Mail report, the pair is in a dilemma right now. They have selected two security firms, who have worked for Nicole Kidman, Madonna, the Ecclestone family, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The news comes days after US President Donald Trump had stated that the US government won’t pay for their security.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!,” POTUS tweeted.

The couple is due to leave the royal frontline on Tuesday, having told Queen Elizabeth II they wanted to pursue more independent lives.

Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family when they announced in January they will no longer represent the monarchy.

