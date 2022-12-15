Prince Harry Says William Shouted, Charles Said Untrue and Queen Elizabeth Watched Silently

Prince Harry made a shocking confession about his brother Prince William, his father, Prince Charles (now King Charles) and his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth in the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. The former Duke of Sussex opened up about the January morning in Sandringham when he met with William, Charles, and the Queen to talk about his and Meghan Markle’s future in the royal family.

Harry revealed that he and Meghan had decided to move to Canada after unstoppable attacks targeted at the former Suits star since the couple got married. They had hoped to work with the Queen but from a different country. However, things did not pan out the way he had hoped.

“I went in with the same proposal I had made publicly. But once I got there, I was given five options. One being all in, no change, five being all out. I chose three, half in half out. Have our own jobs but also support the Queen. But it became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” Harry said in the documentary.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and have my father say things that were simply not true. And my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in. But you have to understand that from the family perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate goal, mission, slash responsibility is the institution," he added.

Harry said that the meeting concluded with no action in place. He also recalled a statement that was made on behalf of both the brothers rubbishing rumours of William bullying Harry out of the family. The royal said that he wasn’t informed about the statement, adding that the family defended William within four hours of the bullying rumours making headlines, they did not come forward to protect him and Meghan.

Meghan and Harry moved to Canada in early 2020 before they settled in Santa Barbra.

