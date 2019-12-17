Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Prince is My Most Precious Diamond, Says Yuvika Chaudhary

The actress was interacting at jewellery brand's event. She expressed that husband Prince Narula had proposed to her with a diamond ring, which is very close to her heart.

IANS

Updated:December 17, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Prince is My Most Precious Diamond, Says Yuvika Chaudhary
Yuvika Chaudhary (L)/Image: Instagram

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary recently won the television reality show "Nach Baliye 9" along with husband Prince Narula. She says Prince is the most precious diamond of her life.

"I feel the most precious diamond of my life is my partner Prince (Narula). He gifted me a diamond ring when he proposed to me, and this is a jewellery piece that is really close to my heart," said Yuvika.

Yuvika met Prince during "Bigg Boss 9", and after dating each other for a while, they got married in October 2018. Asked whether she was following the current season 13 of "Bigg Boss", she said, "No, I am not following this season's 'Bigg Boss'."

Yuvika was interacting with the media at an occasion when jewellery brand Arvino celebrated December 15 as #BeYourOwnCelebrityDay.

Talking about her personal jewellery preferences, she said, "I prefer to wear lighter jewellery on most occasions because you don't want to feel heavy. If you go to a party or a wedding then you want to enjoy, and if you wear heavy pieces then you can't enjoy yourself. I feel the simpler you are, the more beautiful you look."

Yuvika has featured in films like "Om Shanti Om", "Naughty @ 40", "The Shaukeens" and "Veerey Ki Wedding". "Bigg Boss" and "Nach Baliye" apart, she has also featured in the television reality show "Box Cricket League 2".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram