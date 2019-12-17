Prince is My Most Precious Diamond, Says Yuvika Chaudhary

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary recently won the television reality show "Nach Baliye 9" along with husband Prince Narula. She says Prince is the most precious diamond of her life.

"I feel the most precious diamond of my life is my partner Prince (Narula). He gifted me a diamond ring when he proposed to me, and this is a jewellery piece that is really close to my heart," said Yuvika.

Yuvika met Prince during "Bigg Boss 9", and after dating each other for a while, they got married in October 2018. Asked whether she was following the current season 13 of "Bigg Boss", she said, "No, I am not following this season's 'Bigg Boss'."

Yuvika was interacting with the media at an occasion when jewellery brand Arvino celebrated December 15 as #BeYourOwnCelebrityDay.

Talking about her personal jewellery preferences, she said, "I prefer to wear lighter jewellery on most occasions because you don't want to feel heavy. If you go to a party or a wedding then you want to enjoy, and if you wear heavy pieces then you can't enjoy yourself. I feel the simpler you are, the more beautiful you look."

Yuvika has featured in films like "Om Shanti Om", "Naughty @ 40", "The Shaukeens" and "Veerey Ki Wedding". "Bigg Boss" and "Nach Baliye" apart, she has also featured in the television reality show "Box Cricket League 2".

