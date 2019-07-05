Prince Narula Breaks Down on Nach Baliye 9 Sets After Brother Drowns in Toronto

Former Bigg Boss winner and Roadies gang-leader Prince Narula broke down in tears during the shoot of Nach Baliye 9, after informing the audience about the death of his brother. Prince, who is set to enter Nach Baliye 9, couldn't hold back his tears in the remembrance of his brother Rupesh aka Ruby.

According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, Rupesh died while celebrating Canada Day at Bluffers Park Beach at Scarborough, Toronto on Monday, July 1. As per the report, a source close to the Narula family said that Rupesh left the house to celebrate Canada Day with his friends. However, he was apparently washed away by the strong current as he did not know how to swim.

The report also added that Rupesh got married just three months ago and his wife was supposed to leave for Canada in the month of July. Prince and his wife Yuvika flew to Canada to join their extended family for the funeral of his brother.

Prince has been a popular name on television. The reality TV star started his journey with Roadies and eventually won the reality show. He later participated in Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, emerging as a winner in both the shows. Currently, He is seen in Roadies Real Heroes as a mentor, along with Neha Dhupia, Sandeep Singh, Raftaar, Nikhil Chinappa and Ranvijay Singha.

Prince got married to his Bigg Boss co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary last year, and Nach Baliye 9 will be their first TV show as a married couple.

Follow @News18Movies for more