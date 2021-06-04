Prince Narula Defends Wife Yuvika Chaudhary Over Casteist Slur, Says 'Choti Baat Hai'

Yuvika Chaudhary is currently embroiled in a controversy for using a casteist slur in one of her videos on social media. While an FIR had been launched against her, she reiterated that she was unaware of the meaning of the word and hadn’t used it the way it has been perceived by the people. Later, the actress released a public apology. Reacting on the same, Prince Narula has recently interacted with paparazzi and claimed that they don’t believe in caste system.

When asked to comment on the recent controversy surrounding Yuvika, the reality TV star said, "I feel these days people make a big issue out of a small thing. And more important things are never addressed." Calling it a "relativelysmall thing", Prince maintained that Yuvika had no idea that using this word might have casteist connotations. The actor pressed on the claims that they do not believe in castes. Giving an example of their union, Prince said he is a Punjabi, while Yuvika is a Jat. "We wouldn't have been married had we believed in caste," he added.

Prince also added that Yuvika had apologised to the community which got offended on the account of the usage of the word and felt the word was mentioned in a derogatory sense.

Taking to Twitter, the actress asked for forgiveness and said she used the word unknowingly.

Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all— Yuvika Choudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) May 25, 2021

Yuvika was booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Haryana Police last week. Rajat Kalsan, a Dalit rights activist, registered a complaint against her and raised allegations of making some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video.

Prince has always backed his wife all this while and even released many videos in support of Yuvika on various social media platforms.

