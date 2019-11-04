Prince Narula Does it Again, Wins Nach Baliye 9 with Wife Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were announced winners of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 on Sunday. The couple defeated the likes of Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityami Shirke and Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy among others.

This is Prince's fourth win in the reality shows after, Bigg Boss, Roadies and Splitsvilla. While Yuvika and Prince won the season, the first runner up were Anita and Rohit. The pictures from the finale are going viral on social media. Take a look:

Earlier, before reaching the quarter final stages, Prince had announce on-stage that he and Yuvika would like to quit the show. The judges, Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon were shocked to hear the news at the time, but it turned out to be a prank played by the couple. But as they say, all's well that ends well.

Prince first appeared on reality show Roadies and emerged as the winner. He went on to participate on Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss and won both the shows.

He tied the knot with Yuvika in 2018. The couple first met on Bigg Boss 9. The two got married last year in 2018. Nach Baliye 9 was their first reality show post-wedding.

