Prince Narula On Bollywood Plans: 'Film Producers Have Many Star Kids To Launch, Don't Know If...'

The star of reality shows, Prince Narula, recently shared his interest in making it to the big screen while speaking with RJ host Siddharth Kannan but added that there aren’t many opportunities for outsiders in the industry. Prince started his career in the year 2014 when he became the second runner-up in PTC Mr Punjab which was followed by his three wins in different reality shows including MTV Roadies X2, MTV Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9.

Speaking about his Bollywood plans, Prince said, “Everyone wants to be seen on the big screen, but they have so many star children to cast that we don’t know if we’ll ever get the chance. Even if we get a role, it will be a brother’s role or some other role (side role). So, I feel like whatever you do, you have to excel at it and I feel like I’m really good at reality TV.”

Furthermore, he expressed that people’s perception of the Bollywood industry has changed a lot after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. While admitting to the fact that entering Bollywood isn’t easy, he added that things are equally difficult for the star kids. “People love star kids, it’s not their fault that their parents are stars. They also have to work hard. It’s not like they can move ahead in life without working hard because there are many star kids who have flopped. So, I feel it is your hard work that counts, that is the only thing that matters,” he added.

In addition to this, he also shared that he gave gym training to Karan Kundrra for 6 months while he took care of his expenses as Prince didn’t have any work at the time. Work-wise, Prince also appeared in Nach Baliye and bagged the trophy. He was also one of the judges on MTV Roadies along with Neha Dhupia and others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.