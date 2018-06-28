Prince Narula Opens Up About his Bond With Yuvika

Television actor Prince Narula says he realised the importance of chemistry between two people after getting in a relationship with actress Yuvika Chaudhary."It doesn't require maths or a method to sharing an equation with your loved one. If you have it, you will feel it, regardless of circumstances," Prince said in a statement to IANS."Being in a relationship, Yuvika and I too have realised that chemistry between two is definitely an important part of our relationship, it has helped us grow stronger and closer."Yuvika and Prince met in 2015 on reality TV show Bigg Boss 9. They have appeared as a couple on Splitsvilla X, and will be seen in an episode of MTV Love School season 3. It airs on MTV.What relationship advice would he like to give to all the couples?"My only advice for all the ones in love and looking for love is that, if you do not see the spark, chemistry with your partner, you may want to think twice about your relationship."People often misunderstand compatibility as chemistry but one can have similar choices in food and music but when it comes to chemistry it is about unspoken connection that results into excitement and romance."