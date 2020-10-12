Prince Narula Pens Romantic Note for Wife Yuvika Chaudhary on Second Wedding Anniversary

Actor and Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula wished his wife, actress Yuvika Chaudhary with a love-filled note and pictures on their second wedding anniversary. He said that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her just like this.

"Happy anniversary gudiyaaaa i love u sooo much yaar main kitna bura hu likhne main or feeling express karne main kitna kuch bolna chata hu par bol nahe pa raha hu tujh se khubsurat soul main kabhe nahe dakha m lucky that u r my wife apke smile is everything for me hum kitne cartoon hai kitne filmy hai ye hum jante hai jab hum dono sath hai hume hum dono main puri duniya lagte hai kya kya karte hai hum pagal panti par baby mujhe apke sath spend kiya hua har pal acha lagta hai apne puri life sath ase he rehna hai jo bhe ups and down humne dakhe ya dakhe ge sath dakhe ge or khade rahe ge ,i love u sooo much @yuvikachaudhary or haan humare love story ek film ke story hai or vo film jo super hit hai like u said humare story humare fav hai," the Bigg Boss 9 winner wrote on Instagram.

Yuvika too, shared a video from their wedding and wrote, "Happy 2nd anniversary beba @princenarula. Every love story is special, unique and beautiful—but ours is my favourite. When a love is true, there is no ending. I hope we get to celebrate for many years to come. Happy anniversary!"

Prince and Yuvika met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9, where the former fell in love with the actress. They tied the knot in October 12, 2018 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.