Prince Narula Shares a Steamy Kiss With Wife Yuvika Chaudhary in These Love-filled Pics

Reality TV personality Prince Narula has dedicated a romantic post to his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. Prince shared a series of mushy photos with Yuvika alongside a cheesy caption. In the pictures, Prince can be seen sharing a passionate kiss with Yuvika. Sharing the pics, Prince wrote, “Happy kiss day baby, @yuvikachaudhary. Pata hai aaj kiss day nahi hai par mann kar raha tha toh likh diya (I know that it’s not Kiss Day today but I felt like so wrote it). Love you."

Prince Narula started his career by participating in PTC Mr. Punjab, a modelling television reality show in Punjab in 2014. Later, the actor won MTV Roadies Season 12 and MTV Splitsvilla Season 8 and gained popularity. He became a household name after winning Bigg Boss 9. The actor also played the lead character opposite Rytasha Rathore in &TV’s Badho Bahu in 2016.

Prince got married to Yuvika in October 2018. The couple’s marriage was a star-studded affair. In a recent interview, Prince opened up about his bond with Yuvika and how life changed post marriage.

“We are very filmy and we are each other’s world. We know that as long as we stick by each other and support each other, life is going to be good. We chill together at home and we never feel bored. If you leave a camera around us, you will see we are so filmy that you can make a movie out of it," Prince told Telegraph India.