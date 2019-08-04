Watch: Prince Narula Steals a Kiss from Wife Yuvika Chaudhary on Her 36th Birthday

To mark Yuvika Chaudhary's first birthday after wedding, her husband Prince Narula hosted a grand party for the diva at their residence. From decorating their living room with balloons and other party props to gifting her stunning pendant sets, Prince made Yuvika's 36th birthday extremely special.

Pictures and videos from the midnight celebrations were shared by the couple's fans on Instagram pages dedicated to Prince and Yuvika.

One video shows Yuvika cutting multiple cakes, all laid out on a table. Each cake bears a letter from her name. The entire room is decorated with balloons and ribbons. For her special day, Yuvika dressed in a stunning thigh-length shimmering dress. While Prince went for rather casual look. The couple also stole a kiss at the bash.

Prince first appeared on reality show Roadies and emerged as the winner. He went on to participate on Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss and won both the reality shows.

He tied the knot with Yuvika in 2018. The couple first met on Bigg Boss 9. They are currently seen on Nach Baliye 9.

