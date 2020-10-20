Prince Narula, Yuvika Confirm They Had Covid-19 Before Dengue, Say 'No One Should Go Through This'

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, opted for low-key celebrations because they were diagnosed with dengue. Now, the actress has revealed that they had both tested positive for Covid-19 before being diagnosed with dengue.

Yuvika confirmed to ETimes TV and said, "Yes, we had COVID-19 last month." "I pray no one should go through this," Yuvika added.

Prince explained as to why he and his wife chose to not talk about COVID-19 then. "Look, COVID-19 did not give us too much trouble. We were totally asymptomatic. Now, we didn't want to put that we are fine in many ways because some people read actors, or for that matter, anybody else, on social media, and blindly start following what they read. Bodies are different, individual cases are therefore different. We isolated ourselves for 21 days and then twice tested to make sure that we are negative before going out- but then, dengue struck."

Yuvika recently shared a picture along with her husband Prince Narula on their second wedding anniversary. She wrote in her caption: "I don't have words thank you, each and everyone for your lovely wishes. We didn't celebrate this time because we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no corona. We will be fine in another few days. Blessed to have you all. Happy anniversary my partner in crime."

Prince Narula and Yuvika got married in October 2018. They won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Their love story began on the television reality show Bigg Boss 9.