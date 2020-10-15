Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Diagnosed With Dengue, Share Health Update With Moving Post
- Last Updated: October 15, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Nach Baliye 9 winner Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have diagnosed with dengue. Yuvika revealed the news through a social media post on their 2nd wedding anniversary. Yuvika also shared glimpses from their mini anniversary celebration, which included a few close friends and family members. Sharing the post, she wrote, “I don’t hv words thank you. each n everyone for ur lovely wishes. We did not celebrate this time cos we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no corona. We will be fine in another few days blessed to have u all. Happy anniversary my partner in crime, @princenarula." (sic)
I don’t hv words thank you . each n every one for ur lovely wishes. We did nt celebrate this time cos we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no carona. We will be fine in another few days blessed to hv u all ❤️❤️ Happy anniversary my partner in crime ; @princenarula
Their friends and family have showered them with love. TV actress Divyanka Tripathi commented, “Get well soon you both ♥️” while Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, “Happppy Anniversary”. (sic) Many other celebs including Aly Goni, Aarya Babbar and Dabboo Ratnani also wished the couple for their speedy recovery on their special day.
Yuvika also posted a video on the photo-sharing platform from their wedding day and expressed her love for Prince. Calling their love story her favourite one, she wrote, "Happy 2nd anniversary beba @princenarula. Every love story is special, unique and beautiful-but ours is my favourite. When love is true, there is no ending. I hope we get to celebrate for many years to come. Happy anniversary!" (sic)
Meanwhile, Prince dropped some adorable pictures featuring Yuvika and him along with a love-filled note for his wife and said that he is very bad at expressing his feelings.
We will be fine soon ❤️ @yuvikachaudhary or di @narulageetika @rishavchhabraa and dad #waheguru #jaisaiji We all r suffering from viral And yesss jo bhe Chandigarh ya mohali ke side hai main batana chahu ga ye jo viral hai its in the air and ye bhttt worst hai agar kise ek ko bhe hua toh apke ghar main sab ko ho jai ga and its very painfull so plz maskkk phen k rakhna or bahar ka khana mat khana
Prince and Yuvika first met during Bigg Boss 9. Later, they surprised everyone with the announcement of getting engaged in 2018 and tied the knot on October 12, 2018.