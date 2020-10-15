Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Diagnosed With Dengue, Share Health Update With Moving Post

Nach Baliye 9 winner Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have diagnosed with dengue. Yuvika revealed the news through a social media post on their 2nd wedding anniversary. Yuvika also shared glimpses from their mini anniversary celebration, which included a few close friends and family members. Sharing the post, she wrote, “I don’t hv words thank you. each n everyone for ur lovely wishes. We did not celebrate this time cos we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no corona. We will be fine in another few days blessed to have u all. Happy anniversary my partner in crime, @princenarula." (sic)

Their friends and family have showered them with love. TV actress Divyanka Tripathi commented, “Get well soon you both ♥️” while Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, “Happppy Anniversary”. (sic) Many other celebs including Aly Goni, Aarya Babbar and Dabboo Ratnani also wished the couple for their speedy recovery on their special day.

Yuvika also posted a video on the photo-sharing platform from their wedding day and expressed her love for Prince. Calling their love story her favourite one, she wrote, "Happy 2nd anniversary beba @princenarula. Every love story is special, unique and beautiful-but ours is my favourite. When love is true, there is no ending. I hope we get to celebrate for many years to come. Happy anniversary!" (sic)

Meanwhile, Prince dropped some adorable pictures featuring Yuvika and him along with a love-filled note for his wife and said that he is very bad at expressing his feelings.

Prince and Yuvika first met during Bigg Boss 9. Later, they surprised everyone with the announcement of getting engaged in 2018 and tied the knot on October 12, 2018.