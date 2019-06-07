Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Join Nach Baliye 9, Here’s All We Know About this Season So Far

After the last season of Nach Baliye, which ended in 2017 and crowned Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya as winners, the team of Nach Baliye is all set to begin another season of the celebrity couple dance reality show. Lovebirds Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who got married last year in 2018, have been confirmed as participants.

While the two met and fell in love on Bigg Boss, the pair will be back with their chemistry on Nach Baliye 9. From celebrity contestants, to judges and hosts, here's everything you need to know about the new season.

Nach Baliye 9: Hosts

As per the reports so far, Nach Baliye 9 will be hosted by Bepannah actress Jennifer Winget and comedian Sunil Grover. The last season of Nach Baliye was hosted by Karan Tacker and Upasana Singh.

Nach Baliye 9: Judges

There has been speculation that rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani might judge Nach Baliye 9. The last season of Nach Baliye was judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri.

Nach Baliye 9: List of Contestants

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla: Choti Bahu and Shakti fame Rubina Dilaik is all set to participate in the show with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal: After her Cannes sojourn, Hina Khan will be seen in Nach Baliye 9 with her beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Melvin Louis and Sana Khan: Choreographer Melvin Louis will be seen grooving with his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka: Known for her shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Dill Mill Gayye, Drashti Dhami will be next seen in Nach Baliye 9 with husband Neeraj Khemka. The actress has already shown her dance moves in reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita is a possible participant in the show with her better half Rohit Reddy. The actress is one of the most popular TV stars, and has also been part of Naagin 3.

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh might do Nach Baliye 9 as their first reality show together.

Sreesanth and Bhuvneshwari Kumari: Famous cricketer Sreesanth has already gained fame with Bigg Boss, and now he is all set to enter Nach Baliye 9 with his wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood: Splitsvilla and Ace of Space fame duo Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, who are busy shooting for Ragini MMS Returns 2, will make their next appearance on the reality show Nach Baliye 9.