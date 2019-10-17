Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have since the start been one of the most liked couples on Salman Khan's Nach Baliye 9. The duo have not only slayed the dance floor with their performances, but have also been setting couple goals on the show with their chemistry and newly-married couple vibes. However, it seems like their exit from the show is all but confirmed.

A video shared by Star Plus shows Prince taking the stage with Yuvika as he announces that the couple wish to quit the show. The promo does not reveal what is the reason behind the same to keep the suspense alive for the weekend episode, but it surely hints at a possible exit of the couple from the dance reality show judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Sharing the teaser promo of the upcoming weekend episode of Nach Baliye 9, the channel wrote on Instagram, "With the Jodis making their way to the quarterfinals, #PriVika delivers a shocker on our Nach Manch. Click to know what it is."

In the promo video, Prince and Yuvika can be seen doing their performance but it seems like due to some reason they want to quit the show. Prince even says, "I waanna quit the show," as we cut to Raveena's shocked reaction.

Check out the promo here:

Meanwhile, Nach Baliye 9 witnessed double eliminations last weekend and Sourabh Raaj Jain – Ridhima Jain and Urvashi Dholakia – Anuj Sachdeva got evicted.

