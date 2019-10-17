Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?

A promo of 'Nach Baliye 9' released by Star Plus hints at Prince and Yuvika quitting the show. Read below for details.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
Image: Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary/Instagram

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have since the start been one of the most liked couples on Salman Khan's Nach Baliye 9. The duo have not only slayed the dance floor with their performances, but have also been setting couple goals on the show with their chemistry and newly-married couple vibes. However, it seems like their exit from the show is all but confirmed.

A video shared by Star Plus shows Prince taking the stage with Yuvika as he announces that the couple wish to quit the show. The promo does not reveal what is the reason behind the same to keep the suspense alive for the weekend episode, but it surely hints at a possible exit of the couple from the dance reality show judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Sharing the teaser promo of the upcoming weekend episode of Nach Baliye 9, the channel wrote on Instagram, "With the Jodis making their way to the quarterfinals, #PriVika delivers a shocker on our Nach Manch. Click to know what it is."

In the promo video, Prince and Yuvika can be seen doing their performance but it seems like due to some reason they want to quit the show. Prince even says, "I waanna quit the show," as we cut to Raveena's shocked reaction.

Check out the promo here:

Meanwhile, Nach Baliye 9 witnessed double eliminations last weekend and Sourabh Raaj Jain – Ridhima Jain and Urvashi Dholakia – Anuj Sachdeva got evicted.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram