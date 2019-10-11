Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary to be Eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 by Constant Voting?
Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have constantly scored amazing points from judges and impressed audiences with their spectacular dance acts on Nach Baliye 9.
Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have constantly scored amazing points from judges and impressed audiences with their spectacular dance acts on Nach Baliye 9.
Shocking as it may sound, it seems Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary might be eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 this weekend. The lovable couple has constantly scored amazing points from judges and impressed audiences with their spectacular dance acts. In the recent teaser of the popular celebrity dance reality show, the couple was in for a surprise.
In the teaser, after their performance on Dil Se Re from the film Dil Se, the duo was eagerly waiting to hear encouraging comments from the judges. Both of them were surprised when Raveena & Ahmed declared that there would be an additional elimination happening today which will be decided by contestants voting. One by one the contestants named Yuvika and Prince, leaving the couple baffled and heartbroken.
Before they could react, Maniesh Paul asked for the audio-visual to play which would show their journey on Nach Baliye 9 till now. Prince & Yuvika couldn’t hold back their tears as they waited for the audiovisual clip to begin. Imagine their pleasant surprise when the screen flashed a beautiful message – ‘Happy Anniversary’ with a collage of their photos!
In reality, Prince and Yuvika were pranked in a big way by the judges and fellow contestants on the sets of Nach Baliye 9! They planned this elaborate trick to surprise the couple on sets and they were completely successful in their venture.
Overwhelmed by the entire incident, Yuvika said, “I was totally shocked when we were told that we had been eliminated from the show! I could have never imagined that this was all an elaborate prank. But, I have to admit that I am more than happy about this fantastic surprise! This is our first anniversary and it couldn’t have been more special than this. Can’t wait to party with all of them.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Copenhagen Climate Summit: Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Focus on Electric Buses, Odd-Even Scheme
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written Updates: Devoleena Crowned Queen as Rashami Breaks Down
- Here's the First Look of 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market