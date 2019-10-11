Take the pledge to vote

Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary to be Eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 by Constant Voting?

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have constantly scored amazing points from judges and impressed audiences with their spectacular dance acts on Nach Baliye 9.

Updated:October 11, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Shocking as it may sound, it seems Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary might be eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 this weekend. The lovable couple has constantly scored amazing points from judges and impressed audiences with their spectacular dance acts. In the recent teaser of the popular celebrity dance reality show, the couple was in for a surprise.

In the teaser, after their performance on Dil Se Re from the film Dil Se, the duo was eagerly waiting to hear encouraging comments from the judges. Both of them were surprised when Raveena & Ahmed declared that there would be an additional elimination happening today which will be decided by contestants voting. One by one the contestants named Yuvika and Prince, leaving the couple baffled and heartbroken.

Before they could react, Maniesh Paul asked for the audio-visual to play which would show their journey on Nach Baliye 9 till now. Prince & Yuvika couldn’t hold back their tears as they waited for the audiovisual clip to begin. Imagine their pleasant surprise when the screen flashed a beautiful message – ‘Happy Anniversary’ with a collage of their photos!

In reality, Prince and Yuvika were pranked in a big way by the judges and fellow contestants on the sets of Nach Baliye 9! They planned this elaborate trick to surprise the couple on sets and they were completely successful in their venture.

Overwhelmed by the entire incident, Yuvika said, “I was totally shocked when we were told that we had been eliminated from the show! I could have never imagined that this was all an elaborate prank. But, I have to admit that I am more than happy about this fantastic surprise! This is our first anniversary and it couldn’t have been more special than this. Can’t wait to party with all of them.”

