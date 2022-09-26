Princess Diana to John Lenon, Photographer Shows How They'd Look Like if They Were Alive

Humans seem to achieve the impossible with the help of technology and artificial intelligence. Following the fundamental rules of AI and editing software, renowned Turkish photographer Alper Yesiltas has stunned the world by bringing back to life celebrities, who died at a young age through the medium of pictures.

Sharing the hauntingly realistic impressions of the now-dead celebrities, Alper revealed, “When I started tinkering with technology, I saw what I could do and thought about what would make me the happiest. I wanted to see some of the people I missed again in front of me and that’s how this project emerged.”

“The hardest part of the creative process for me is making the image feel ‘real’ to me. The moment I like the most is when I think the image in front of me looks very realistic as if it was taken by a photographer,” added the Turkish artist.

Take a look at some of his unbelievable creations:

Princess Diana



Member of the British royal family, Princess Diana, met with a tragic accident at the age of 36. She was killed in a car crash in her Mercedes-Benz in the year 1997 while the paparazzi were following her. Alper’s illustration of Princess Diana is just on-point.

John Lenon



Global icon and singer, John Lennon was shot dead in New York in 1980 at the age of 40. The lead singer of the rock band, The Beatles, would have delivered some amazing pieces of music if he were alive now. John Lenon’s exact representation by Alper has struck a chord with millions.

Michael Jackson



The man who started the “moonwalk” dance trend was found dead at his Los Angeles home in 2009. He was fifty. Alper captured the perfect demonstration of MJ with his curly lock tresses and infectious smile.



Tupac Shakur



American rapper Tupac Shakur was shot dead when a mob of people chased and attacked him in Las Vegas in 1996. He died at just 25 years of age. Alper’s graphics of the famous rapper are just apt.

Heath Ledger



The Joker of Marvel movies, Heath Ledger passed away owing to a drug overdose in January 2008. He was 28. The late actor’s AI-portrayal is beyond words.

