Princess Diaries 3: Anne Hathaway Led Film's Sequel In The Works At Disney; Deets Inside

The almost two-decade-long wait is soon going to come to an end. Disney is finally making a sequel to pop culture sensation The Princess Diaries movies. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Disney is in the process of developing a third The Princess Diaries movie. This will be a continuation of the coming-of-age movies that starred American actress Anne Hathaway. Although it is yet to be seen whether the actress will sign on to be in this sequel. Screenwriter Aadrita Mukerji, popular for penning down TV shows like Supergirl and Reacher, is reportedly writing the screenplay.

This has come as a pleasant surprise for fans. Especially after actress Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the two The Princess Diaries movies, had previously cleared her doubt about a sequel. Talking to host Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she did mention that there were talks of a sequel many years ago, however, she added, “Honestly, I doubt it, because I’m that much older, and Annie’s that much older.” It is not known whether the actress would reprise her role.

Co-star Anne Hathaway had a completely different take on the topic. In a previous interview with ET's Rachel Smith, she had expressed that she is rooting for the possibility of the sequel. “I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen," said Anne, reported ET.

The Princess Diaries was a comedy, coming-of-age movie where Anne Hathaway played the role of Mia Thermopolis, heir to the throne and Princess of Genovia. She learns from her estranged paternal grandmother, Clarisse (played by Andrews) of her true identity. Trouble ensues with the unpopular and socially awkward Mia, but she ultimately conquers her fears, true Disney style. At the end of the sequel of the first movie, The Princess Diaries 2, Mia is crowned the Queen of Genovia after she convinces the parliament that she can rule the country as an unmarried woman.

