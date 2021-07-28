Prithiviraj Sukumaran Pens 'Best Wish' to His 'Brother Man' Dulquer Salmaan on Birthday

Dulquer Salmaan has turned a year older today. Several fans, family members and colleagues have flooded social media with lovely greetings for the dashing actor. But Dulquer received the best birthday greeting from his close friend, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actors are the biggest superstars in Mollywood and have known each other for a long time. Their bond goes beyond friendship and instances of the same have surfaced on social media from time to time.

To wish his ‘brother man’ on his special day, Prithviraj shared the most special candid photo of the two. The picture shows them laughing hard as they hug each other close. Keeping the twinning game strong, the boys emanate brotherhood in the picture. In a lengthy note on Instagram, the 38-year-old producer-director wrote, “ You have become so much more than a friend to Supriya, me and Ally.” He also mentioned how Dulquer is “the coolest dude and the nicest guy rolled into one” Prithviraj said that Dulquer deserves every bit of success he has earned. He said as he knows him in person, he can tell how passionate the actor is about his craft and cinema. Finally, he ended the note by saying, “how proudly you wear the Big M surname. To family, cinema, cars and seeing our little girls grow up together. Love you loads Dulquer Salmaan.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Dulquer was evidently overwhelmed with Prithviraj’s sweet note. He replied to the post on Instagram and commented, “Thank you P. Got me full emotional. Best wish and post.”

On the film front, Dulquer is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated biographical crime thriller, Kurup. He will feature in the titular role. Manoj Bajpayee, Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, are also a part of the project. He also has Salute and Hey Sinamika in the pipeline.

