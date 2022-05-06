Prithviraj: Aditya Chopra Converted an Entire Floor of YRF into Research Wing for Akshay Kumar Starrer

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his second release of 2022 with Prithviraj. Based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the actor will be seen portraying the titular character who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Given the subject, Yash Raj Films and director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi wanted the film to be the most authentic representation of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and we have confirmed information that Aditya Chopra converted an entire floor of YRF into a research wing for the film.

Dwivedi says, “There were so many items that Aditya Chopra converted an entire floor of YRF into a research wing for Prithviraj. We kept the research bay fully operational till the last day of shoot! Now, we are exploring a plan to showcase all this research work to people and the teams are working to see how best they can display this research so that people understand the magnitude of work that was undertaken to give the best possible salute to the glorious king Prithviraj.”

The Padma Shri awarded filmmaker adds, “From the word go, we wanted to pay the biggest and the most glorious tribute to Samrat Prithviraj. We did everything necessary to ensure that we were making the most authentic retelling of the life and times of the mighty Hindu warrior! Step one to attempt such an extravagant historical is always research and we wanted to be absolutely thorough and accurate.”

Dwivedi, who has a penchant for Indian history, says that he personally worked on the script from 2004 to 2019, “I had a lot of material that could be used as reference points to write the final draft of the film and it could also be used as additional literature for us and the actors to revisit during the course of making the film. There were several books, a variety of costumes that were being used as references, armour and weapons, etc. that were brought into YRF before the filming started.”

Kumar says that he was astonished by the filmmaker’s study of the subject. “When I was narrated the film by Dr. Saab, I was taken aback by the amount of research that he has done while writing this film. Writing and directing a historical is not an easy job and I was deeply impressed that he has left no stone unturned to ensure that we are paying the most glorious tribute to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and valour. He waited for 18 years of his life nurturing and making Prithviraj the most glorious retelling of the Samrat’s life! I hope that people love this film and it becomes the most authentic reference point for the mighty king’s life,” he said.

Prithviraj also marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

