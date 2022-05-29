Prithviraj Kapoor Death Anniversary: Best Movies of the Hindi Cinema's Legend

Prithviraj Kapoor, a legendary filmmaker and actor, was one of the few pioneers of Hindi cinema and theatre. He opened the gate of opportunities in motion pictures for the next generations of the Kapoors. Born to Basheshwarnath Kapoor, Prithviraj showcased his acting skills initially in the silent era of Hindi films and then changed the course of cinema in our country with his brilliant ideas and work. From Alam Ara to Mughal-e-Azam, his works have gained worldwide recognition. For the growth of film industry in India, he even founded the travelling theatre company named Prithvi Theatres in the 1940s.

From Prithviraj to his sons, grandsons/granddaughters and great-grandsons/granddaughters, five generations of the Kapoor clan have now acted in Bollywood films.

Prithviraj passed away on May 29 in 1972. On his death anniversary, let’s take a look at some of his best films.

Alam Ara (1931)

The first sound film of Indian Cinema, made in 1931, left its print in history. The film was directed by Ardeshir Irani and starred Master Vithal, Zubedia and Prithviraj Kapoor. It is said that this film also introduced the concept of songs in Indian films. Sikandar (1941)

Prithviraj was known for his work in this film as Alexander, the Great or Sikandar. The film is set in 326 BC, after Sikandar conquered Persia and Kabul valley and approached the Indian borders. The film was directed by Sohrab Modi and also starred Vanamala. Anand Math (1952)

Prithviraj-starrer Anand Math is a 1952 patriotic-historical film based on famous Bengali novel Anandamath, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The film was directed by Hemen Gupta and along with Prithviraj, Bharat Bhushan, Geeta Bali, Pradeep Kumar and Ajit were featured in it. Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

The biggest hit of its time, the historic drama shows Mughal Prince Salim falling in love with a court dancer and fighting for his love with his father Akbar. The movie was helmed by K. Asif and Prithviraj shared screen space with veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in it. Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971)

The film featured three generations of the Kapoor family. In the film, Prithviraj, his son Raj Kapoor and grandson Randhir Kapoor were seen together. The film also starred Babita, who married Randhir, the director of the movie, the same year.

