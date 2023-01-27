South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, Supriya Menon, are spending the weekend with actors Suriya and Jyotika. Prithviraj shared a glimpse of their close-knit get-together on Instagram and mentioned that they’re his inspiration as he wrote, “Friends who inspire”. In the picture, the couple is seen striking a simple happy pose where they are all smiles for the camera. Prithviraj is seen sporting a white-printed t-shirt and grey jeans, Supriya donned a floral peachy-pink dress, Suriya wore a grey sweatshirt and white pants, while Jyotika opted for a black sweatshirt and dark blue denim.

Responding to the happy picture, Suriya commented, “Such a beautiful evening what a beautiful couple you both are! Let’s create more memories”. Apart from him, social media users were left stunned on seeing them together and hoped that the duo join hands for an upcoming movie. One of the users wrote, “Who else is waiting to see both together on screen”. Another user wrote, “Ah such a beautiful picture”. One more user wrote, “If a movie comes in this combo, it will rock”.

Take a look at the picture below:

Prithviraj and Suriya have not yet starred in a film together. However, the actor has appeared in the much-acclaimed film Mozhi alongside Jyotika. Jyotika's performance as a hearing-impaired and mute teacher in the film proved to be a defining moment in her career. Supriya also shared a few scenes from the get-together. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is currently in the midst of filming his 42nd film, tentatively titled Suriya 42. The film, directed by Siva, is expected to be the most expensive project in Suriya's career. Jyothika, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Mammootty in the upcoming film Kaathal: The Core. Helmed by Jeo Baby, the film is touted to be a family drama and is currently in the final stages of its production.

Prithviraj is currently shooting for his upcoming Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in Mumbai. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a lead antagonist in the film, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the crucial roles.

