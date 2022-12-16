Prithviraj Sukumaran Believes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Can Be One Big Hit, Change Bollywood's Narrative

The year 2022 has seen Bollywood films struggle at the box office, while South films like Kantara, RRR and Pushpa took the theatres by storm. The Hindi film industry has also faced a huge backlash and most of the films often landed in controversy before their release. However, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran says that it is just a phase and Bollywood needs a comeback film to change the whole narrative. He also opined that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan can be the one big hit.

Talking at the Film Companion’s Roundtable, he said, “There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they (Bollywood) doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan… It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change."

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will be released on January 25, 2023. It will mark SRK’s comeback on screen after his 2018 film Zero.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing the antagonist in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The actor also shared the latest updates around the development of his directorial Lucifer 2: Empuraan. Last month, the South star took to social media to tease his fans again about the forthcoming sequel to Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. Previously, the actor-turned-director has braced fans for his upcoming projects by using an intense poster of Mohanlal, but this time around, he happened to have shared a glimpse of what appears to be the official script of the upcoming film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here