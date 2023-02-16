Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped a photo with his ‘idol’ Aamir Khan on Instagram. The two were together at the wedding of Gautam Madhavan, the son of K Madhavan, president of Walt Disney India and Star India, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At the wedding, Prithviraj and Aamir were seen sharing a candid moment, and their picture is currently trending on social media. “Inspiration, Idol. Aamir Khan,” Prithviraj wrote in the caption of the photo posted on his official Instagram account.

In the photo, Aamir is seen dressed in a dhoti and an off-white kurta for a classic Malayali appearance. Prithviraj, on the other hand, wore a pastel blue brocade kurta with a dhoti and a pair of eye-catching sunglasses.

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans rushed to the comments section, requesting the actors to work together. “Like to see this duo working together," a user wrote while another commented, “My two favorites. Both have immense talent."

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is currently gearing up for the release of his joint production with Karan Johar titled Selfiee. The film is a Hindi version of Prithviraj-starrer Driving License. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are set to play the lead roles in the film. Additionally, Prithviraj will also share the screen with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the Telugu film Salaar.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is currently on a break after his last release Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor declared that he will take a sabbatical from acting and devote his attention to his family and production endeavours.

Meanwhile, apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aamir Khan, other notable guests at Gautam Madhavan’s wedding included Karan Johar, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Akshay Kumar. Several photos and videos from the wedding have now found their way to social media platforms. In one of the photos, Akshay Kumar was seen talking to Kamal Haasan during the wedding celebrations in Jaipur. In another clip that the Selfiee actor shared online, he was seen performing Bhangra with superstar Mohanlal.

