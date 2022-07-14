Prithviraj Sukumaran Completes Shooting for His Dream Project Aadujeevitham: '14 Years, Thousand Obstacles...'

South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran who was recently seen in Shaji Kailas’s action drama Kaduva has finally concluded shooting for his upcoming dream project Aadujeevitham, which had to go through multiple postponements due to several hurdles and obstacles. The actor took to Instagram where he shared stunning pictures from the Sahara Desert along with Blessy, the director of the film.

Captioning the snaps, Prithviraj wrote, “Can’t believe this epic journey has culminated finally! All the best to you Najeeb and the whole team! And kudos for seeing Blessy sir’s vision thru! I have seen the endless days of fasting and being hungry to metamorphose into Najeeb! So glad that you and everyone else pulled thru the pandemic and all the other hurdles.”

It took almost three long years for the film to reach its fruition. Due to the insurgency of the Covid-19 pandemic, Aadujeevitham was postponed indefinitely. Although the makers of the film were able to shoot some parts in Jordan, they had to abruptly halt the production because of Covid. However, now that the Pandemic has begun to subside, the team was able to wrap up the project by shooting their last schedule in Jordan.

Commenting on the actor’s Instagram post, his wife Supriya Menon who also happens to be the producer of the film wrote, “Can’t believe this epic journey has culminated finally! All the best to you Najeeb and the whole team! And kudos for seeing Blessy sir’s vision thru! I have seen the endless days of fasting and being hungry to metamorphose into Najeeb! So glad that you and everyone else pulled thru the pandemic and all the other hurdles.”

Aadujeevitham’s story is adapted from a novel written by the renowned writer Benyamin. it depicts the tale of Najeeb(played by Prithviraj Sukumaran), an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia who gets stranded in the middle of the desert. Amala Paul will play Sainu, the female lead in the film, alongside Rik Aby as Jasser and Talib Mohammad as Senior Arbab.

The multi-talented actor had to go through a significant transformation in order to portray his character realistically. While A.R Rahman is the music composer for the film, Resul Pookutty has done the sound design for the project. Cinematography is helmed by KU Mohanan and Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.