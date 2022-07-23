Prithviraj Sukumaran Congratulates Team Ayyappanum Koshiyum For National Film Award

The 68th National Awards were announced on July 22 in New Delhi. South Indian films and actors have dominated the awards. While Best Actors award was shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn, late director Sachidanandan won the award for his film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The film has won awards including Best Supporting Actor, Best Stunt Choreographer and Best Playback Singer.

Now, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the role of Koshy Kurian in the film, has penned a heartfelt congratulatory note for team Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He also mentioned late Sachidananda. His tweet reads, “Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. And Sachy… I don’t know what to say, man… Wherever you are. I hope you’re happy…because I’m proud of you.. and will be forever!” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. And Sachy..I don’t know what to say man… Wherever you are..I hope you’re happy…coz I’m proud of you..and will be forever! ❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/7SVFbL7ZI9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 22, 2022

Ayyappanum Koshiyum released on February 7, 2020. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The film was written and directed by late Sachinandan, who died on June 18, 2020, due to heart attack.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was remade in Telugu as Bheemla Nayak and starred Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. There are also rumours that the film will also be remade in Hindi with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

The National Film Award for Best Actor was shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, respectively. The Best Actress award was won by Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Jana Gana Mana, which was a hit at the box office. He will next be seen in Gold opposite Nayanthara and Salaar with Prabhas. Salaar is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

