Prithviraj Sukumaran Continues Film Shooting in Jordan Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prithviraj Sukumaran in a Facebook post revealed that he and his team are currently shooting their upcoming Malayalam film, Aadujeevitham, in Jordan amid the coronavirus outbreak. He also added that the team is taking necessary precautions.

“We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check-ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go-ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

In his post, he also added that two actors have been put on ‘precautionary quarantine’ in Amman along with all other passengers who flew in with them in the same flight.

Meanwhile, to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, film bodies in India including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) on Sunday decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from March 19 to March 31.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA) and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC).

