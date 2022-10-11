Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets Trolled For Incorrect Malayalam Font in Kantara Poster

The grand success of Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara has led Hombale Films, the film’s production house, to announce its dubs in Hindi as well as other South Indian languages. The makers have said that they believe the folklore-based film would have mass appeal across states, and hence they took the decision to release Kantara in multiple languages. While the release dates of the Hindi and Telugu dub have been fixed on October 14 and 15 respectively, there has been no official announcement about the Tamil and Malayalam release dates as of yet.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently acquired the distribution rights of the Malayalam dub of Kantara. While he excitedly shared the news about the same on his social media handles, along with the Malayalam poster for the movie, his action backfired in an unexpected way, which lead to his trolling on social media.

From the looks of it, the Jana Gana Mana star shared Kantara’s poster in a broken and incorrect form. Also, the director and lead actor of the movie, Rishab Shetty, was named wrongly in the poster. This subjected Prithviraj to some random trolling on social media, with many calling him out for not being able to translate Kannada into Malayalam in the film’s poster.

Many even questioned his team’s ability to translate an entire movie from Kannada to Malayalam when a poster could not be translated properly. Meanwhile, another user shared a revised poster of the film on social media after correcting its font.



Kantara was released on September 30, and it has been doing wonders at the box office, along with basking in rave reviews. The film, apart from Rishab Shetty, stars Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in key roles.

